More Clouds Over the Heartland Today

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and there may be some light fog lingering in areas during the pre-dawn hours. Clouds will start to increase across the entire Heartland by the afternoon. Areas in southeast Missouri may see a few sprinkles/isolated showers but most will stay dry. High temperatures will range from the mid 75 south to upper 70s, where thinner are clouds are at, north.