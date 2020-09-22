McCracken County clinic receives $1M to build new facility

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KentuckyCare has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) program.
The McCracken County clinic plans to use the federal funds to build a new facility which will allow the facility to offer primary care and behavioral health services.
According to KentuckyCare CEO Dr. Steven Collier the funds will make a difference in western Kentucky that has been hit hard by natural disaters.
“These much needed funds will be used to increase access to quality healthcare, bring jobs and economic development to areas that were impacted over the years by natural disasters and to increase the health care capacity for the underserved and vulnerable populations," said Dr. Collier.
