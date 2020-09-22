McCracken Co. residents create signs to reduce car crashes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Following multiple crashes on one Heartland road, residents who live along it are taking action to warn drivers about the consequences of speeding by making signs.
Residents of the 1400 block of Lovelaceville Road said they’re concerned for their safety when drivers speed past their homes.
“There’s been two bad wrecks in the last year. Cars flipping, turned upside down right here on this highway,” James Perry said.
James Perry has lived there for 33 years and said he’s seen lots of accidents.
“Well, each year it gets a little worse because they’re using it for a bypass to come from the south to get over to what’s called the southside here in Paducah,” Perry said.
Six total wrecks were reported so far this year, according to McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Norman.
“Its curvy, it has some hills. It obviously creates some problems with driving,” Norman said.
The residents put up signs to try to reduce the number of wrecks.
“It’s a lot more worse for the people that are walking or going to the mailbox than it is the drivers,” Perry said.
Perry said his mailbox has been hit eight times.
“I don’t think they deliberately do it, but they just don’t pay no attention to how fast they’re going,” Perry said.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department put up a flashing speed sign to remind drivers passing through to slow down.
“Be mindful that people live in that area and people may be walking along that road or the side roads so drive as the residents along that road say, ‘drive like your kids live there,’” Norman said.
In addition to the flashing speed sign, Norman said patrol deputies will try to step up their enforcement in that area.
