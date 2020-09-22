KYTC personnel to remove political signs and other advertising from right of way

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews are removing illegally placed items along state-maintained right of way.
Political candidates, residents, business operators, and property owners should be aware that no signage is allowed on right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.
This includes all U.S. highways and KY state routes.
With fall mowing ramping up across the region, political candidates and business owners are reminded that signs cannot be placed on right of way.
Signs are also prohibited on the road side of right of way fencing.
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, illegally placed signs create a hazard for both mowing crews and the public.
“Each year, as our crews and contractors mow along highway right of way they encounter illegal signs. It becomes an even greater problem as election day approaches. We fully understand that citizens want to support their favorite candidates. However, signs placed on state right of way can create a number of hazards,” Poat said.
Illegally placed signs can block the view of motorists as they pull out of side roads or driveways. They also distract drivers, particularly at intersections.
As crews ramp up for a final round of fall mowing, items placed on right of way areas create significant delays when they have to be removed. Debris from signs also can create a hazard for mower operators and passing motorists when they are struck by mowers.
Area residents are reminded it is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons, or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement of signs or flyers on utility poles can create potential hazards for utility crew workers.
Signs and other items removed by KYTC personnel will be taken to the local KYTC maintenance facility and temporarily held for ten working days. Unclaimed materials will then be trashed or recycled.
