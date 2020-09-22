$5K awarded toward remodel of 80+ year-old gym in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff School District received a $5,000 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant to remodel the junior high gymnasium, the oldest building in the district, which dates back to 1937.
The school district matched the grant’s funds for the remodel.
The final touches have been placed on the gymnasium.
Custom window coverings reading P-B-J-H-S M-U-L-E-S across the top of the facility were installed on Wednesday, September 2.
Over the course of several months the gym has received a fresh coat of paint, new basketball hoops, wall-mounted padding, scoreboards and an entire bathroom renovation in the gym lobby.
The gym is the entry point of the school for students each day.
The building is also utilized for basketball and volleyball games, by travel sports, youth leagues as well as the Poplar Bluff Parks Department.
The restroom facilities are additionally opened up to the public during football games at the adjacent Morrow Stadium.
“Candace [Warren, principal], has been very proactive in making improvements in her building and I value that, and knew there was a need,” explained Dr. Amy Jackson, R-I assistant superintendent of business. “In conjunction with maintenance and our custodial staff, we were able to make these renovations within the current approved budget, without having to pass an amendment.”
Once other high priority projects such as roof replacements are completed across campus, Jackson said she looks forward to revisiting the long-range plan with committee members and perhaps directing more renovation work at the historic building.
