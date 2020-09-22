3 inmates escape Lake County, Tenn. Jail; considered armed, dangerous

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three inmates escaped from the Lake County Jail and are possibly armed and dangerous.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lee Walley, Cameron Howard and Brad Austin Henderson assaulted a correctional officer and escaped around 11:08 p.m. on Monday, September 21.
They ask that the public use caution because the inmates are possibly armed and dangerous.
Don’t approach these people and call your local sheriff’s department.
