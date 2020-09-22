3 inmates escape Lake County, Tenn. Jail; considered armed, dangerous

3 inmates escape Lake County, Tenn. Jail; considered armed, dangerous
Three inmates escaped from the Lake County Jail on Monday night. From left: Cameron Howard, Brad Austin Henderson and Robert Lee Walley. (Source: Lake Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | September 22, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 11:06 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three inmates escaped from the Lake County Jail and are possibly armed and dangerous.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lee Walley, Cameron Howard and Brad Austin Henderson assaulted a correctional officer and escaped around 11:08 p.m. on Monday, September 21.

They ask that the public use caution because the inmates are possibly armed and dangerous.

Don’t approach these people and call your local sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.