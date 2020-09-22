2 injured in all-terrain vehicle collision

CALLOWAY COUTNY, Ky. (KFVS) - On September 22, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Independence Road for a report of a single vehicle injury collision involving an all-terrain vehicle.
Preliminary investigation indicates a female juvenile from Murray, Kentucky was operating the ATV on Independence Road at a high rate of speed when she lost control, causing the ATV to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
There was also a female juvenile passenger on the ATV at the time of the collision.
Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.
Both the driver and passenger were transported by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries they received during the collision.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Calloway County Fire-Rescue as well as the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
