Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 deaths, 14 new cases

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 deaths, 14 new cases
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,355 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County and 501 cases in Franklin County. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | September 22, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 1:36 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Tuesday, September 22.

The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 100s from a long-term care facility in Williamson County and a woman in her 90s from Williamson County. The health department said both were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away from COVID-19-related illness.

The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:

Franklin County

  • Females - one in their 20s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Males - one in their 40s and one in their 60s

Williamson County

  • Females - one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s
  • Males - one in their 20s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,355 cases in Williamson County, including 38 deaths and 751 recoveries. In Franklin County, there were a total of 501 cases, including two deaths and 306 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.