First Alert: Cloudy first day of Fall

(KFVS) - Happy first day of Fall!
This morning you may need a light jacket. Wake-up temps will be in the 50s.
Light fog overnight could be lingering this morning during the pre-dawn hours.
Clouds will start to increase across the Heartland this afternoon.
Some areas in southeast Missouri could see a few sprinkles or isolated showers, but much of the region will stay dry.
Afternoon highs will range in the mid to upper 70s.
Clouds will stick around overnight, which will help keep overnight temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
There is a slight chance for isolated showers on Wednesday.
A cold front will increase the chance for more rain by the weekend.
