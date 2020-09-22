Egyptian Health Department reports 21 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The Egyptian Health Department reported the death of a White County resident due to complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Source: WBRC)
By Jessica Ladd | September 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:39 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported the death of a White County resident due to complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The health department also reported 21 new COVID-19 cases.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • A female, in teens, case status in progress
  • A female, in teens, case status in progress
  • A female, in teens, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 40s, case status in progress
  • A male, in his 40s, case status in progress
  • A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 60s, case status in progress
  • A male, in his 60s, case status in progress

Gallatin County

  • A male, under the age of 10, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 292 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 163 lab-confirmed positives and one death and Gallatin County has a total of 72 lab confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

