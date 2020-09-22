Cape Girardeau police ask residents to register doorbell cameras with them to help fight neighborhood crime

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking you to register your doorbell camera with them to help fight crime in your neighborhood.
The police department has a new program that enables you can register your surveillance camera with them, so they know the homes and area business to approach for video footage after a crime takes place.
Cape Girardeau police Chief Wes Blair said registration is not to spy on residents, but to help them solve crimes.
“It cuts down on a lot of investigative time," he said. "Because right now, officers will go door-to-door, asking people and just looking to see if they see cameras. But if we immediately know where a camera is, we can go right to that person and maybe clear up that investigation a little bit quicker.”
Chief Blair said the department encourages everyone in the community to get home video surveillance systems, to help keep their property safe.
You can click here for more information on how to register your camera.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.