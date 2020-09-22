Crime Free Multi Housing Certification for Landlords

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Cape Girardeau police department has a national housing program to help local landlords create a safer living environment for their tenants.
“The ultimate goal is to secure their properties and just make them safer places," says Cape Girardeau police Chief Wes Blair.
“Landlords can one, learn ways to screen out tenants. They can learn ways to secure their properties better, to make it a safer property for their tenants. We help them through the tenant landlord laws with that program.”
Once a landlord gets certified by the Crime Free Multi Housing unit, that certification becomes a great marketing tool for the housing complex.
“Especially with a community like ours which is a college town. If I’m sending my child off to college, I want to know that they are in a safe house and a safe neighborhood.”
He says through the program, landlords will be able to certify each of their properties.
“Because each property is going to be different. You ae going to have different needs on each property.”
Which will benefit residents looking for a new place to live.
“They know that the landlord is concerned about their safety. And that they’ve taken steps to ensure that where they’re renting is a safe place and that the landlord cares about that.”
The program is free for landlords. It involves an assessment by the police department of the property to look for safety measures. The whole process takes 3 to 4 weeks to complete. You can reach out to the Cape Girardeau Police Department for details.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.