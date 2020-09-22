COVID-19 mobile testing in Alexander and Pope Counties

ALEXANDER-POPE COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department says mobile COVID-19 testing will be set up in Alexander and Pope Counties.
The free, drive-thru testing will be at Cairo Head Start on Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Pope County State’s Attorney’s Office on Sunday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointments are needed.
The health department said the nasal swab test is free. No insurance is required.
