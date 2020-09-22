COVID-19 mobile testing in Alexander and Pope Counties

The Southern Seven Health Department says mobile COVID-19 testing will be set up in Alexander and Pope Counties. (Source: Lyndsey Gough)
By Amber Ruch | September 22, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 1:26 PM

The free, drive-thru testing will be at Cairo Head Start on Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Pope County State's Attorney's Office on Sunday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free, drive-thru testing will be at Cairo Head Start on Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Pope County State’s Attorney’s Office on Sunday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointments are needed.

The health department said the nasal swab test is free. No insurance is required.

