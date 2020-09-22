Collision on Highway 94 in Calloway Co. sends 2 to hospital

CALLOWAY COUTNY, Ky. (KFVS) - On September 22, 2020, at approximately 9:33 a.m., Deputies from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 94 East near the intersection of Clayton Drive for a report of a two vehicle injury collision.
Preliminary investigation indicates Karen Paul, age 72, of Murray, Kentucky, was eastbound on Highway 94 approaching Clayton Drive when, for an unknown reason, she crossed into the westbound lane.
Clara Thomas, age 78, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was westbound on Highway 94 at the time of the collision.
Paul and Thomas were both entrapped in their vehicles and were extricated by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Both were then transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later airlifted to trauma centers for injuries received during the collision.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.