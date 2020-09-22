Carbondale police investigating shots fired on E. Jackson St.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Monday evening, September 21.
Around 5:05 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers learned unknown suspect(s) fired shots in the area from a moving vehicle, which hit a tree in front of a home.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
According to police, the suspect vehicle was a gold/tan Mercedes driven by a man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
