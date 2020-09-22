CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau crime stats for 2020 have been released.
The number of violent crimes so far this year in Cape Girardeau is roughly the same as this time in 2019.
That’s according to a new report released at Monday’s city council meeting.
The report shows domestic assaults, robberies and murders in Cape are down compared to this time last year, however it does show an increase in the number of assaults.
From the beginning of the year until September 14 there were 96 assaults, 114 domestic assaults, 18 robberies and three murders.
