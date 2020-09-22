Cape Girardeau Co. mask mandate up for discussion Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, September 22 to discuss the county’s current mask mandate.
The meeting will be held at the Osage Center at 10 a.m.
The public will be allowed to make comments at the meeting. Each person will be allowed two minutes for comments.
At their last meeting in August, the five-member Board of Trustees voted unanimously to keep the mask mandate in place through September 22.
The mandate went into effect on July 13 and originally did not have an expiration date.
