Annual Parson Family Fall Festival to be held at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced they will host their third Annual Parson Family Fall Festival at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City.
The outdoor festival will be held on Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
According to the governor, the event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.
Activities include a straw bale maze and photo booth.
Vendors planning to attend the event include: AgriMissouri, Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Special Olympics of Missouri, Ozarks Mountain Creamery, HALs Hoppers, and more.
Singers Pat Kay and Shakin' Jake of The Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music at the event.
Gov. Parson and First Lady Parson stated they are looking forward to hosting the festival.
“This event is our way of connecting with Missouri families and celebrating the autumn season in our great state. We invite everyone to join us at the People’s House for some good family fun! Masks will be available and social distancing guidelines will be followed,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement.
