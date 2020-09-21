What you need to know Sept. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, September 21.
Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 40s in our northern counties and low to mid-50s across the rest of the Heartland.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Humidity will be low.
Clouds will slowly start to creep into the Heartland tonight in our southern counties. Northern counties will see an increase of cloud cover by Tuesday afternoon.
A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday in our southern areas, but most of the region will stay dry.
The best chance for showers will on Wednesday, due to a combination of an upper-low pressure system and Tropical Storm Beta.
Another round of rain or storms will arrive by the weekend, as an additional front moves in.
Temperatures will start to warm up into the low 80s by the weekend.
- A mask mandate is now in effect in St. Francois County, Mo.
- A Paducah, Ky. attorney was arrested and charged with neglect of an adult with severe disabilities.
- Tropical Storm Beta trudged toward the coasts of Texas and Louisiana on Sunday, threatening to bring more rain, wind and stress to a part of the country that has already been drenched and battered during this year’s unusually busy hurricane season.
- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.
- The Senate returns to Washington as all eyes are on Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Chuck Grassley of Iowa for clues to whether they will support any effort to approve a Supreme Court justice before November’s election.
- The oldest confirmed living U.S. Marine celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.
- A judge has approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay looming federal government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.
- Walmart, Amazon and other corporate giants donated money to the reelection campaign of a Tennessee state lawmaker who had used social media to amplify and promote the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance records and the candidate’s posts.
