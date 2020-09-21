Watching for more clouds and slight rain chances the next couple of days

Another nice night ahead for the Heartland. Clouds will slowly push in from the southwest. Lows tonight will mainly be in the lower 50s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day Tuesday, with more clouds southwest and a little more sunshine in our far northeastern counties in southern Illinois. Highs will top out int the mid to upper 70s across the area. A few sprinkles possible in southeast Missouri by Tuesday evening. Better light rain chances move in Tuesday night and Wednesday across the southern half of the Heartland.