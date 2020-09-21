S7HD reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on September 21.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One female 20′s, one male 30′s, two females 60′s, one female 70′s, one male 80′s
- Johnson County: One female 10′s, one male 20′s, two males 30′s, three males 40′s, one female 50′s, one male 80′s
- Massac County: One female 60′s
- Pope County: One male 70′s
- Pulaski County: One male 40′s, one female 70′s
- Union County: Two females 30′s, one female 40′s, one female 60′s
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1019 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are currently 231 active cases in the region.
The health department reported 16 new recovered cases on Monday.
To date, 760 people have recovered and 25 people have died.
On September 18, Southern Seven reported that a female in her 40′s from Pulaski County tested positive.
It was discovered on Monday that this was a double count of a case.
The woman was from Union County, but was also accidentally counted in Pulaski County numbers
