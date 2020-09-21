Police investigating fight, shot-fired during Bikers on the Square in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville Police are investigating a fight that broke out during the Bikers on the Square event on Saturday, September 19.
Officers were first called out to a parking lot behind the Perryville Chamber of Commerce building in regards to a fight.
While heading to the scene, someone reported to dispatchers that they heard a gunshot in the same area.
Upon arriving, officers found two individuals hurt. Police said the injuries were caused by “cutting instruments.”
Both individuals declined to press charges.
While investigating, police said a bullet was found at the scene.
“After interviewing subjects at the scene, the gun shot was apparently due to an accidental discharge of a handgun,” stated Public Information Officer Cpl. Jeri Cain.
Police said the person that accidentally fired off the shot was taken into custody along with three other individuals.
All four were later released.
Charges are pending.
Perryville Police said the investigation into the indents are ongoing and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the police department at (573)547-4546.
