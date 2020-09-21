Paducah man arrested on burglary charge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, September 17, at approximately 4:00 a.m. deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to 4120 Clarks River Road for an alarm activation.
When the responding units arrived, they discovered that the business office at this location had been burglarized.
During the investigation, detectives recovered surveillance video from multiple locations, including the business that was burglarized.
Utilizing the surveillance video gathered, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Austin Lockard of Paducah, Kentucky.
Detectives also learned that Lockard was currently wanted by the Department of Probation and Parole for absconding.
On Monday, September 21, just after midnight, officers from the Paducah Police Department arrested Lockard for the parole warrant and conducted a search of the room that Lockard had been staying in at motel on Bridge Street.
During the search, detectives recovered other items linking Lockard to the burglary of 4120 Clarks River Road.
Lockard was subsequently served an arrest warrant by deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department for his involvement in the burglary.
Lockard is facing the following charges:
- Burglary 1st Degree (class B felony)
- Theft by Unlawful Taking o/$500-u/$10k (class D felony)
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (class B misdemeanor)
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.