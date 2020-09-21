1,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including seven additional deaths, on Monday, September 21.
IDPH is reporting a total of 275,735 cases, including 8,457 deaths.
As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 5,143,387 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.