1,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, September 21. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | September 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 1:07 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including seven additional deaths, on Monday, September 21.

IDPH is reporting a total of 275,735 cases, including 8,457 deaths.

As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, a total of 5,143,387 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state.

