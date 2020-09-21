10 more COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.
The cases details are as follows:
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 1 male under the age of ten
- 1 man in his 30s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 female in her teens
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 male in his teens
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 1 female under the age of ten
All the individuals are in isolation.
To date, there have been 708 confirmed cases in the county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.