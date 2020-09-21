10 more COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.

The Graves County Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday. (Source: WWNY)
By Jessica Ladd | September 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:21 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.

The cases details are as follows:

  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 1 male under the age of ten
  • 1 man in his 30s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 female in her teens
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 1 male in his teens
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 female under the age of ten

All the individuals are in isolation.

To date, there have been 708 confirmed cases in the county.

