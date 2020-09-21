Jackson Co. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of four more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her fifties, and one in her eighties
- Male – one in his fifties, and one in his seventies
They are being placed in isolation.
Seventy-three active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,246 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Twenty-two individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,149 individuals
