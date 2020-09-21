Jackson Co. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Jackson County Health Department was notified of four more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. (Source: WIS)
By Jessica Ladd | September 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:13 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of four more Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The individuals are as follows:

  • Female – one in her fifties, and one in her eighties
  • Male – one in his fifties, and one in his seventies

They are being placed in isolation.

Seventy-three active cases are currently being managed.

To date, there have been 1,246 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.

Twenty-two individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,149 individuals

