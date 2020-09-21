Illinois surpasses 5M COVID-19 tests since beginning of pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced the state surpassed 5 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
“In a pandemic, widely available testing and faster results mean our people are safer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we’ve steadily added new in-state commercial labs and greater hospital and university lab capacity utilization to get to an average of more than 50,000 tests per day. We do three and a half times the testing the average state does. And we’re one of the fastest states in delivering tests back to our residents. I intend for Illinois to remain a leader in the fight against COVID-19, in part by making sure we are on the leading edge of technology and its proliferation throughout the state.”
On Saturday, Illinois surpassed more than 5 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Testing is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus, because a positive test result begins the contact tracing process, which identifies who was exposed and needs to be quarantined to prevent further spread,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “Currently IDPH has 11 community-based testing sites around the state, as well as mobile testing teams that are deployed each week to various locations throughout Illinois. Anyone can go there to get tested, or at any state testing site. You don’t have to have symptoms, or a doctor’s referral or order, and there is no cost to you for testing.”
The state expanded testing capacity to more than 52,000 tests a day on average and as Illinois labs reported more than 74,000 tests in a one-day period over the past weekend.
Starting with a sing-day capacity of 219 in March, IDPH labs have been running more than 5,000 a day since June, a 23-fold increase in three months' time.
