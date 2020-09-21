Illinois schools to receive more than $80M for digital resources

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hundreds of schools in Illinois will receive millions of dollars in funding to help close the digital divide during the coronavirus pandemic.
Approximately 471 Local Education Agencies (LEAs) will receive $80,092,677 to purchase electronics and to expand internet connectivity for students this fall.
The funding from the Digital Equity Formula Grant comes form the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The following table shows which southern Illinois schools will receive grant funding and how much is allocated for devices and connectivity:
For a complete list of schools receiving digital funding, click here.
According to the State of Illinois, more than 2.1 million students have started the 2020-21 academic school year with remote learning and 528,000 are learning in a blended or hybrid format.
