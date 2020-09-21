Illinois schools to receive more than $80M for digital resources

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hundreds of schools in Illinois will receive millions of dollars in funding to help close the digital divide during the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 471 Local Education Agencies (LEAs) will receive $80,092,677 to purchase electronics and to expand internet connectivity for students this fall.

The funding from the Digital Equity Formula Grant comes form the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The following table shows which southern Illinois schools will receive grant funding and how much is allocated for devices and connectivity:

School district Device allocation Connectivity allocation Total grant funds
Anna CCSD 37 $53,042 $12,928 $65,971
Anna Jonesboro CHSD 81 46,772 11,603 58,376
Cobden SUD 17 45,933 11,426 57,359
County of Union Sch Dist No43 39,804 10,131 49,936
Dongola USD 66 35,201 9,158 44,360
Lick Creek CCSD 16 28,947 7,837 36,784
Century CUSD 100 38,803 9,919 48,723
Du Quoin CUSD 300 89,525 20,636 110,160
Pinckneyville CHSD 101 42,677 10,738 53,416
Pinckneyville SD 50 47,677 11,795 59,472
Murphysboro CUSD 186 112,321 25,453 137,773
Trico CUSD 176 63,877 15,217 79,095
Unity Point CCSD 140 49,756 12,234 61,990
Carbondale ESD 95 92,130 21,187 113,316
ALOP-JACKSON/PERRY ROE 22,969 6,574 29,552
Carterville CUSD 5 124,612 28,049 152,661
Herrin CUSD 4 131,843 29,577 161,419
Crab Orchard CUSD 3 45,042 11,238 56,280
Marion CUSD 2 201,273 201,273 245,519
Johnston City CUSD 1 72,415 72,415 89,436
Massac UD 1 115,646 26,155 141,801
Vienna HSD 133 40,083 10,190 50,273
Cypress SD 64 27,330 7,495 34,824
Vienna SD 55 40,300 10,236 50,537
Buncombe Cons SD 43 25,477 7,104 32,581
New Simpson Hill SD 32 32,485 8,585 41,070
Goreville CUD 1 49,731 12,228 61,960
Sesser-Valier CUSD 196 50,522 12,395 62,918
Zeigler-Royalton CUSD 188 48,580 11,985 60,565
Thompsonville CUSD 17497,293 36,904 9,518 46,423
Frankfort CUSD 168 97,293 22,277 119,570
Ewing Northern CCSD 115 31,501 8,377 39,878
Benton Cons HSD 103 48,491 11,967 60,458
Christopher USD 99 57,461 13,862 71,323
Benton CCSD 47 74,043 17,365 91,407
SAFE SCH-FRANKLIN/WILLIAMSON ROE 23,766 6,742 30,509
ALT SCH-FRANKLIN/WILLIAMSON ROE 26,579 7,337 33,917
Eldorado CUSD 4 72,411 17,020 89,431
ALT SCH-EDWD/GLTN/HDIN/POP/SLNE/ 24,305 6,856 31,162
SAFE SCH-EDWD/GLTN/HDIN/POP/SLNE/ 23,367 6,658 30,026
Gallatin CUSD 7 55,664 13,482 69,146
Hamilton Co CUSD 10 75,346 17,640 92,985
Hardin County CUSD 1 47,384 11,733 59,117
Pope Co CUD 1 45,665 11,369 57,034
Galatia CUSD 1 41,710 10,534 52,244
Carrier Mills-Stonefort CUSD 2 42,334 10,666 53,000
Harrisburg CUSD 3 108,602 24,667 133,268
Waltonville CUSD 1 38,688 9,895 48,584
Rome CCSD 2 40,025 10,178 50,203
Grand Prairie CCSD 6 26,211 7,259 33,469
Summersville SD 79 34,609 9,033 43,643
Mount Vernon SD 80 87,983 20,310 108,292
Bethel SD 82 30,612 8,189 38,800
Spring Garden Comm Cons District 178 33,378 8,773 42,152
Mt Vernon Twp HSD 201 76,914 17,972 94,885
Woodlawn Unit School District 209 45,018 11,233 56,252
Bluford Unit School District 318 39,439 10,054 49,493
Coulterville USD 1 32,253 8,536 40,788
Chester N HSD 122 24,704 6,941 31,644
Steeleville CUSD 138 42,117 10,620 52,738
Chester CUSD 139 68,452 16,184 84,636
Sparta CUSD 140 77,307 18,055 95,361

For a complete list of schools receiving digital funding, click here.

According to the State of Illinois, more than 2.1 million students have started the 2020-21 academic school year with remote learning and 528,000 are learning in a blended or hybrid format.

