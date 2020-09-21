Gov. Parson to sign “Pretrial Witness Protection Services” bill

KANSAS CITY and JOPLIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced he will hold ceremonial signings of House Bill 66 in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri on Monday, September 21.
HB66, also known as the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund, was passed by lawmakers on Aug. 25 during a Special Session addressing violent crime.
The legislation allows law enforcement to use funds to provide security for witnesses, potential witnesses and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations.
Money from the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund will be disbursed through the Department of Public Safety.
Gov. Parson is scheduled to sign the bill in Kansas City at 2:45 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #99 and at 4:15 p.m. at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office in Joplin.
