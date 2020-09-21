Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 21.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Sunday.
A total of 61,542 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,111 deaths.
Updated data on the number of Kentuckians that have been tested for the virus, current positivity rate and the number of patients that have recovered will be released on Monday.
