‘Get Out and Bike Week’ begins in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is encouraging residents to try something new this week, such as bike to work, school or around town.
This is the first year for “Get out and Bike Week." City Planner Molly Maxwell is taking the lead in the effort.
“Really, we’re just challenging people to get out and ride their bike every day," she said.
If you want to participate, this is how. It’s open for anyone and everyone of all ages.
“By following our Facebook page, which is Bike Carbondale Ill. And then if you want to take on the challenge, you’ll email our email address which is bike@explorecarbondale.com.”
Megan Brightharp, who works for the city, said biking is a great way to exercise.
“With everything that has been going on, especially for me, it’s been really easy to just sit around and not do anything and not be very productive. So just having the bike has encouraged me to get out and do more. And you know tell people about it and hopes they’ll do the same.”
Brightharp said starting biking when the Pandemic started, the “Got out and Bike Week” event got her attention.
“So, when they came around with the bike week, I just wanted to participate and support," she said.
If you want something to ride towards, Maxwell said Prizes are also involved. They include prizes from local shops and businesses.
“Gift certificates to the local bike shops, and as well as a gift basket from the co-op or a package to hickory lodge golf course.”
Maxwell said they are lucky to be able to still have this week in the middle of a pandemic.
“This type of event you don’t need to have any sort of gatherings or anything," Maxwell said.
She said the more people, the better.
“If we even just get a few people that participate and start changing their daily habits a little bit then that’s a success.”
The event will end on Sunday with a virtual concert that can be found on the Bike Carbondale Ill. Facebook page. It will feature local artists.
