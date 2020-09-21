Free internet offered to help households with K-12, college students or educators

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Charter Communications announced a relaunch of its Remote Education Offer, which provides free internet and WiFi access for 60 days to households with kindergarten through 12th graders, college students and/or educators.
It’s available for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have Spectrum internet services.
To enroll, new customers can call 844-310-1198.
The Remote Education Offer was first launched in March, resulting in 448,000 new households added through June 30.
“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. “This offer is the latest example of Charter’s ongoing commitment to improving access to broadband and helping to ease the strain of the pandemic in the communities we serve. From extending our network to rural areas to making high-speed broadband more accessible for low-income students and seniors through Spectrum Internet Assist, Charter provides a range of options that deliver critical connectivity to our customers.”
