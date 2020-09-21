Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available Monday, September 28.
It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, 800 S. 27th Street.
Face masks are required, no appointment is needed, it’s open to the public and there is no cost for testing.
The mobile testing team is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The tests are done by nasal swab. You must be six months of age or older to be tested.
Those with or without symptoms may be tested, but you must have a valid phone number. This is how you will be contacted with results.
You can contact the Jefferson County Health Department with questions at 618-244-7134.
