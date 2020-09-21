First day of phase 2 at Center Junction

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - If you travel between Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Interstate 55 you may have noticed some construction changes.
Crews are working to complete phase 2 on the Center Junction project.
Howard Hemmann with Penzel Construction said the northbound I-55 offramp is open and on new pavement.
He said this phase should last about four weeks.
“We’re going to be working there at the Veteran’s Home on that intersection and also down at memorial park cemetery,” Hemmann said.
To get to the Missouri veterans home, you’ll have to take a detour since the road is closed.
“It just works a lot better to get all the traffic off the area where they’re working,” he said.
Hemmann said he hoped people will remember to drive carefully through the construction.
“Really pay attention to the speed limit, I know we’ve asked for the police to have a little bit more presence,” he said.
He also said speeding fines are increasing to $250.
“I know it’s going to be inconvenient for people for a little bit but hopefully the time frame won’t inconvenience it that long,” he said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will be working on phase 3 during this time too which will open Veterans Memorial Drive.
Hemmann said the Center Junction project should be completed by November 2021.
