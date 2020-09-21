First Alert: Beautiful, calm Fall-like afternoon

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 40s in our northern counties and low to mid-50s across the rest of the Heartland.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Humidity will be low.
Clouds will slowly start to creep into the Heartland tonight in our southern counties. Northern counties will see an increase of cloud cover by Tuesday afternoon.
A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday in our southern areas, but most of the region will stay dry.
The best chance for showers will on Wednesday, due to a combination of an upper-low pressure system and Tropical Storm Beta.
Another round of rain or storms will arrive by the weekend, as an additional front moves in.
Temperatures will start to warm up into the low 80s by the weekend.
