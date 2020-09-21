A Few Degrees Warmer This Morning

Upper 40s in our northern counties to low/mid 50s across the rest of the Heartland this morning. We will be slightly warmer starting off the day, but you still may need a light jacket outside. We will see mainly blue and sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Due to lower moisture levels across the heartland, it will feel comfortable still during the afternoon hours.
A combination of an upper-low pressure system and Tropical Storm Betta in the Gulf looks to bring us clouds, additional moisture, and possibly some rain mid week. The changes will slowly start tonight…
Tonight, clouds start to slowly move towards our southern counties by Tuesday morning. Clouds will continue to increase further north by Tuesday afternoon. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles in our southern areas, but we mainly look to stay dry. The best day to see showers this week will be Wednesday. Another round of rain/storms can arrive by the weekend with an additional front moving in. Overall, temperatures will start to warm back into the low 80s by the weekend.
-Lisa
