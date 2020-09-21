Egyptian Co. Health Department reports 17 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Co. Health Department reports 17 more COVID-19 cases
Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on September 21. (Source: Michael Conroy)
By Jessica Ladd | September 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 5:03 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on September 21.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • A male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • A female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 50s, case status in progress
  • A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 70s, case status in progress

White County

  • A female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
  • A male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 273 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 163 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 70 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.