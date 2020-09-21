Egyptian Co. Health Department reports 17 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on September 21.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- A male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 30s, case status in progress
- A female, in her 30s, case status in progress
- A male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 50s, case status in progress
- A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 70s, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 70s, case status in progress
White County
- A female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
- A male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
- A female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 273 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.
White County has had a total of 163 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 70 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
