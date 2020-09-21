Co-organizer of Barbecue on the River pleads guilty to theft charge; accused of stealing nearly $25K from event

During an interview, Boggs told police that he stole the money. He also stated, that when he went missing, on Nov. 4, 2018, he walked the Greenway Trail and spent a night in the woods. In the morning, he walked to a truck stop near interstate 24, exit 3. He began hitch hiking, with the aim to head to Florida. He ended up in South Carolina instead, where he spend six months living in the woods.