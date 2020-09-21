Co-organizer of Barbecue on the River pleads guilty to theft charge; accused of stealing nearly $25K from event

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from an event he helped organized pleaded guilty to a theft charge.
David Boggs pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking on Monday, September 21. His sentencing is scheduled for November.
Boggs was a co-organizer for Barbecue on the River in Paducah. He is accused of stealing $24,955 from the organization’s operating funds.
During an interview, Boggs told police that he stole the money. He also stated, that when he went missing, on Nov. 4, 2018, he walked the Greenway Trail and spent a night in the woods. In the morning, he walked to a truck stop near interstate 24, exit 3. He began hitch hiking, with the aim to head to Florida. He ended up in South Carolina instead, where he spend six months living in the woods.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.