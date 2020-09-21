Carbondale police investigating shots fired on N. Wall St., home damaged

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating shots fired on North Wall Street on Sunday night, September 20.
According to police, they were called to the area of South Wall Street and East Mill Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
During the investigation, officers learned the shots were fired in the 200 block of North Wall Street causing damage to a home.
They say a white vehicle was seen going south on North Wall St. at a high rate of speed.
A few moments later, police say shots were fired between the occupants of the white vehicle and occupants of a black Dodge Charger in the 700 block of South Wall St.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, there is not any suspect information to provide at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.