Cape Girardeau man accused of resisting arrest, hitting officer with his elbow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of resisting arrest and hitting an officer with his elbow.
Aubrey J.R. Alford, 20, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of fentanyl.
According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 1600 block of Whitener around 2:55 p.m. on Friday, September 18 for a report of someone trespassing at a home.
Police tried to detain the suspect, identified as Alford, but he immediately ran from the scene.
An officer chased him for several blocks before catching him and tried to detain him on the ground.
Police say Alford resisted and was brought back down to the ground after a second, short chase. He allegedly hit a Cape Girardeau officer multiple times with his elbow while the officer tried to detain him.
Alford was eventually placed in handcuffs.
While searching him, police say they found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia concealed in his possessions.
Alford is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a $7,500 cash-only bond.
