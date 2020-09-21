Cape Girardeau City Council highlights 9/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council spent most of their meeting discussing their desire to revamp the way that boards and committees are appointed.
It ended with the council voting Deborah Young onto the Planning and Zoning Committee.
She will fill out the term of a member who moved out of the city limits.
Young was one of three members who appeared before the council to tell them why they applied.
A fourth candidate submitted a video.
A motion to hold a public hearing on two members of the Planning and Zoning Committee failed to gain enough votes to move forward.
The hearing would have been to remove two members from the committee because of comments that were made on a streaming microphone.
The two members have apologized to the council and the rest of the planning and zoning committee.
Police Chief Wes Blair presented the council with a violent crime overview that showed that this year’s numbers were flat from last year.
Chief Blair said that compared to some areas of the country where violent crime is increasing Cape Girardeau is not seeing that surge.
He said there are areas where the city could improve.
He also encouraged city residents with doorbell cameras to register them with the city.
They could be used to help with police investigations.
The council also approved the final reading removing the dog and cat licensing provision.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.