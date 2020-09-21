Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 20 years in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - To celebrate two decades in Cape Girardeau, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri (BBBSEMO) is launching a series of original content and special events that include a Cape Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting on Thursday, September 24 and “Thank You Squad” deliveries to families, volunteers, donors, schools, and other key supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Each piece in that series will spotlight the people and partnerships that have been transforming young lives, through intentional relationships, in Southeast Missouri since 2000.
The idea of starting a Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter in Cape Girardeau began with community members inspired to do more, and better, for the youth of their region.
At the time, youth-centric organizations in the area focused more on activities rather than 1:1 mentoring relationships.
“We saw a great need for mentoring and thought that Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission best fit our area,” says Jason Crowell, past Missouri House Representative and State Senator. “We historically had strong Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts but nothing like BBBS.”
Establishing a Cape Girardeau office created a new avenue for serving young people with mentorship and opened doors to vibrant partnerships around improving youth outcomes.
Partnerships with institutions and organizations that made setting up Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Southern region possible from the start have thrived and grown over the last 20 years, and include:
- United Way of Southeast Missouri: consistent sponsor of Cape Big Brothers Big Sisters, a partnership that has thrived since 2000
- Southeast Missouri University (SEMO): Cape Big Brothers Big Sisters' “founding” gift maker and M.O.U. partner for wraparound support of BBBSEMO 1:1 match graduates in the agency’s Big Futures program
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools: Pioneering partner on BBBSEMO’s ABCToday initiative, a nationally recognized early-warning system using data to inform collective impact work for K-12 students; first and only district in the US serving over 4,100 students through the model in nine schools.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Cape is focused on leveraging proven and new relationships to support the whole child.
By promoting youth growth and expanding horizons through innovations like First Job, a new initiative that equips teens with hard- and soft work skills, BBBS continues seeking ever better ways to reinforce the stability of its Southern region youth and families.
