Bi-County reports 2 new deaths, 13 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the Franklin- Williamson County region on September 21.
A female in her 90′s and a male in his 90′s, both from long term care facilities in Williamson County, who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 , have died of COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One tween, one in their 30s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females: One infant, one in their 30s and one in their 70s
- Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,346 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 496 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including 36 deaths in Williamson County and two death in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.