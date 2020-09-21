1 additional death, 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department is reporting one additional death and 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 21.
The health department said a woman in her 70s lost her battle with the virus.
The following newly diagnosed individuals include the following:
- Friday, Sept. 18: one woman in her 20s, one woman in 30s, one male in his 30s and one woman in her 40s.
- Saturday, Sept. 19: two men in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 50s.
- Sunday, Sept. 20: one woman in her 30s.
- Monday, Sept. 21: No new cases reported.
The patients are currently in isolation and working with the health department.
There are currently 30 active COVID-19 cases in Perry County.
The health department says a total of 340 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Perry County, including 16 deaths and 294 released from isolation.
Approximately 5,266 individuals have tested negative for the virus in the county.
