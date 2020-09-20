Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports that on September 20, 2020 at approximately 1:19 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 94 in Lynnville on a blue Ford Taurus.
Further investigation reveals that the driver was in possession of marijuana, Oxycodone, and Ecstasy.
The Driver, Larry Higgins Jr, was charged with the following.
1. Speeding 25 MPH over
2. Trafficking Marijuana (Less than 8 OZ) 1st offense
3. No operators - Moped License
4. Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Posses
5. Poss of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Drug Unspecified)
6. Poss of Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense (Opiates)
