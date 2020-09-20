Structure fire in Cape Girardeau on S. Sprigg

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to 2424 S. Sprigg for a structure fire on September 19.
While responding, Central Dispatch reported it was believed to be a vacant structure.
Units arrived on scene in approximately three minutes and found a large two story structure well involved with fire on all floors.
Defensive operations were established.
The fire was controlled in approximately 30 minutes.
Fire units remained on scene performing overhaul until 1:21 a.m.
Cape Girardeau fire stations were staffed by Jackson, Gordonville and Scott City Fire departments during the incident.
