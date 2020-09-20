Reynolds County Health Department reports 1 more COVID-19

(KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported one more COVID-19 case.
There have now 40 confirmed cases in the county.
Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
“The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper handwashing, and wearing a face covering” said (Francie Vermillion), director of Reynolds County Health Center. “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread.”
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.