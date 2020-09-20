New study shows Arkansas roads are in poor condition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - TRIP, a nonprofit research organization for transportation, has conducted a study of the road conditions in the state of Arkansas.
According to the report, more than half of the roads in the state lack adequate safety features, which correlate to traffic fatalities.
In Jonesboro, 24% of the roads are either in mediocre or poor condition, while 5% of the bridges are considered poor or structurally deficient.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the board at Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, says the growing city needs infrastructure improvement in order to make room for growth and expansion of the economy.
“It means setting the infrastructure for future generations, which we think is important. What we do today sets the tone for what future generations will be able to do in terms of expansion, economic growth for Northeast Arkansas,” said Hodges.
The report also shows that the average person in Jonesboro spends 25 hours annually from being caught in the traffic congestion.
To view the study in depth, you can visit here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.