35 more COVID-19 cases reported by Bi-County

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s
- Males: Two teenagers, one in their 30s and four in their 50s
Williamson County
- Males: One in their tween’s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s
- Females: One child under 10, three teenagers, two in their 20s, five in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,337 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 492 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 34 deaths in Williamson County and two death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 751 have recovered in Williamson County and 306 have recovered in Franklin County.
