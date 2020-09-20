Missing Madison Co. man

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Victor Maurice Teel II was last seen by family on September 18.
Teel is a 31-year-old male from Fredericktown.
He has hazel eyes, brown hair and weighs 150 pounds.
Family described Teel’s vehicle as a green 2002 Ford Explorer with a damaged driver side mirror.
The vehicle has a Missouri License plate with the number GC9 Y5X.
If anyone has any information about the disappearance of Victor Teel or his vehicle please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 573-783-2234.
